Tembo, Bartlett may have headed into Fifa break with axe fears

The Fifa break usually brings with it some coaching casualties in the DStv Premiership, and there are a few mentors who headed into the recess in danger of not returning when action resumes next weekend.
No-one could have foreseen Vusumuzi Vilakazi being the first coach the leave a team – having surprisingly parted ways with Golden Arrows despite guiding them to second place this week.
Cape Town Spurs’ Shaun Bartlett and Kaitano Tembo of Richards Bay appear to lead the sacking race. Bartlett’s Urban Warriors have lost all their five opening league games, conceding a whopping 10 goals while scoring just two.
Before their last game, a 3-1 defeat away to Swallows last Wednesday, Spurs released a statement, insisting they still had faith in the former Bafana Bafana striker. “Though our results have been disappointing, coach Shaun Bartlett has the full support of the Cape Town Spurs board,” read the statement.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean Bartlett can’t be sacked any time soon by the Urban Warriors. They lost by a single goal away to TS Galaxy early last month, before being beaten 2-0 by Sekhukhune United at home three days later.
They were also thumped 3-1 by fellow newcomers Polokwane City on the road. Spurs lost 1-0 at home to Chippa in their fourth game. What also put Bartlett under pressure is that the club can’t risk going down again after six seasons in the second tier.
On the other hand, Tembo’s Bay have collected just two points from a possible 15. The Natal Rich Boys earned those two points through a goalless draw against KZN rivals AmaZulu in their third league game of the season away three weeks and from a 1-all stalemate at home to Sekhukhune in their last outing last week.
Bay lost 2-0 to Tembo’s old side, SuperSport United, in their very first league tie of the campaign early last month, before going 2-1 down at home to another provincial rivals Golden Arrows three days later. Bay also lost 1-0 at home to champions Mamelodi Sundowns late last month.
Tembo is really racing against time to save his job, especially given the fact that the club may want to guarantee themselves early enough after nearly getting demoted last term.
While they’re likely to be still coaches beyond the current Fifa hiatus, the futures of coaches like Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler, Steve Barker of Stellenbosch, Franco Martin of AmaZulu and even Morgan Mammila at Chippa United are also under scrutiny. Mammila’s position could well be untenable after trigger-happy Chippa owner curiously recruited Vilakazi as technical director this week.
On top of crashing out of the MTN8 in the quarterfinals by losing 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs, City have lost three league games on the trot against SuperSport, Sekhukhune and Orlando Pirates. This means Tinkler’s job is far from safe.
On the other hand, Barker, who’s the longest-serving coach in the division after joining Stellies in July 2017, may also be in trouble if things don’t improve. Stellies have now lost all their last three games across all competitions.
AmaZulu have won just one of their five league games so far, beating TS Galaxy 1-0 in their last outing, three days after they’d been thumped 3-0 by Chiefs. They have just scored once thus far. Martin could certainly bite the dust if he doesn’t get his act tougher.
Tembo, Bartlett may have headed into Fifa break with axe fears
Poor results mean Spurs, Bay could be using recess to rethink
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
