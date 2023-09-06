Budler aims to give his best shot against Teraji

For an ordinary boxing follower, winning a world title is what should be achieved by any boxer.
That is because they don’t understand the politics that dominate this sport.
It is even worse with African fighters whose chances of fighting for the world title require very serious connections with the big role players because their achievements are scrutinised.
But despite all those hurdles, boxers like Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler have successfully forced the prefects of this world in the boxing space to marvel at their capabilities.
Budler is the most successful South African boxer of this era. He has previously held the IBO and WBA minimumweight titles, the WBA Super, IBF and Ring Magazine junior-flyweight titles. He could easily hang up his gloves now and enjoy the fruits of his painful labour.
Budler quickly deals with that part even before yours truly could ask him about what more he still wants in the fight game.
“There are two boxing belts missing in my collection – the WBC and WBO,” says the 35-year-old warrior who jets off to Japan this weekend.
Budler will challenge reigning WBC and WBA super junior-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji in Tokyo on Monday, September 18.
Budler always surprises opponents with his relentless hand speed, reminiscent of the tappets in the engine of a motor vehicle.
“This is big, massive,” he says. “But I refuse to think too much about it.”
He’s had quality time with his family, wife, Roxy, and their three-year-old daughter.
In the build-up to the fight, it’s not just Budler who must make sacrifices and be disciplined. Roxy also has to do her bit. She once told Sowetan that even conjugal privileges are suspended in the weeks before a fight.
“She knows and understands that boxing is my job,” said Budler who lives with his family in Newlands, south of Johannesburg.
Sometimes Roxy accompanies him to the HotBox Gym of trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan at Balfour Park, east of Johannesburg.
“Just like last week she attended my sparring and she said I looked good and it felt good to hear that from her. It’s motivating,” Budler said, adding that even his daughter knows boxing.
“She boxes in the house but she can't’ grasp that I am also fighting,” said the fighter whose parents are his biggest fans. “I just need to be very smart and give my best performance ever against Teraji.”
Boxer aspires to win WBC and WBO titles before he retires
Budler aims to give his best shot against Teraji
Image: Getty Imafes/Kiyoshi Ota
