North West has its own boxing promoter

For the longest time North West, which has a rich history in boxing, had to rely on promoters from other provinces to put it on the boxing map.
Rodney Berman from Gauteng and his partner Cedric Kushner who was based in Cape Town turned it to be the home of super fights with the backing of Sun International, which opened doors for them to organise fights at the Sun City.
Superbowl hosted mega fights including the WBA heavyweight world title fight between Gerrie Coetzee and Mike Weaver. The huge American won it by stopping Coetzee in the 13th round on October 251980.
Eight years later Brian Mitchell won the same organisation’s belt after defeating Panamanian Alfredo Layne in the 10th round.
The last big fight in that province was the IBF junior lightweight belt – once held by Mitchell – between Cassius Baloyi and Malcolm Klassen, which was staged by Gauteng-based Yugoslavian Branco Milenkovic at North-West University Sports Complex, Mahikeng, on April 18 2009.
Klassen dethroned his stable mate with a seventh round stoppage.
Joyce Kungwane went back to Sun City last year and she staged the biggest celebrity bout between musician Cassper Nyovest and actor and musician NaakMusiQ in April last year.
It attracted about 3,000 fans and NaakMusiQ real name Anga Makubalo, defeated Refiloe Phoolo who is known for his stage name Nyovest, on points over five rounds.
That province now has its own promoter – Mahlatsi Sediane – who will introduce herself in the boxing space when her African Child Boxing Promotion stages a women-only tournament at Rio Casino in Klerksdorp this month.
She has always been in the background of her husband and boxing manager Michael Sediane. Mahlatsi wants to play her part in the revival of boxing in the province which is home to late Norman “Pangaman” Sekgapane who lost to Colombian Antonio Cervantes with a ninth round stoppage for the WBA title at the Independence Stadium in Mmabatho on August 26 1978.
Mahlatsi’s tournament will form part of Boxing SA’s Rise of Women in Boxing Series, which began in Durban last month.
Mahlatsi paid tribute to the Matlosana, Kenneth Kaunda municipalities and the Northwest department of sports, arts and recreation for landing a hand.
“Boxing SA is also helping with logistics,” she said, adding that Sazisiwe Simon and Nosiacwase Dube will headline her six-bout bill with a 10-rounder for the Northwest bantamweight title.
“BSA’s concept of getting women involved in boxing inside and outside of the ring is a good one and is meant to uplift women.
She said people would gain free entry because the tournament is about awareness in the attempt to revive boxing in their province.
Action will begin at 3pm.
