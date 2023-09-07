Ngabu stands good chance to beat IBO champ Masson

Yves Ngabu has decent power to put an opponent away and the Belgian, who is trained by Damien Durandt, stands a good chance to end the reign of International Boxing Organisation (IBO) cruiserweight champion Floyd Masson during their fight at Eaton Hill Hotel in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday.
That is how Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena feels about the fight for the belt he held with six successful defences before relinquishing it after moving up to the heavyweight class where he won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-continental heavyweight title.
Lerena, who fell just short of bringing to SA the WBA heavyweight belt which was once held by Gerrie Coetzee when he dropped Daniel Dubois three times in the first round before he was stopped by that big Englishman in the third round in December, assisted Ngabu with sparring for his fight on Saturday.
“I have been fighting heavyweights and bigger guys, so I did not feel his [Ngabu] power but I think for the cruiserweights he has a decent enough punch to put an opponent away,” said the current WBC silver bridgerweight champion.
Interestingly, Lerena defeated Ngabu’s homeboy Ryad Merhy on points on May 23 to win that belt. Lerena is a left-handed fighter just like Masson.
Other left-handed boxers who assisted Ngabu with sparring are Ilunga “Junior” Makabu (former WBC cruiserweight champ) and Chris “The Wolf” Thompson (former SA heavyweight holder).
Ngabu, 34, the current European champion, cannot complain of not getting quality sparring. He has equal chances to dethrone the champion, says Lerena.
“But he’s got to increase his work rate. Masson has a dog in him and he likes to trade; this is a hard fight for both; Ngabu can win but his work rate will need to be high,” insisted Lerena in his parting shot.
Masson, from Te Awamutu in New Zealand, won the IBO title on March 4 last year at the same venue for Saturday’s fight. The 31-year-old champ is undefeated after 13 fights with seven knockouts.
Ngabu, who was stopped controversially in the seventh round by then WBA cruiserweight English champ Lawrence Okolie in 2022, has 14 knockouts in 20 wins against two losses.
31-year-old NZ fighter undefeated in 13 fights
Ngabu stands good chance to beat IBO champ Masson
Image: Getty Images/Stephen Pond
