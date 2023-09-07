Champion boxer Malindi survives shooting

Reigning South African bantamweight champion Ronald “King” Malindi escaped death by the skin of his teeth on Tuesday after being shot twice, in the chest and behind the head, in Westbury.
The 27-year-old lanky fighter from Venda, based in in Brixton in Johannesburg, is said to have been inside his car when he was shot.
Brig Bonginkosi Ndebele from the Sophiatwon police station confirmed the shootings in Westbury yesterday.
“One person was injured and rushed to the hospital. We are not sure if it was gang-related,” he said.
It was said that the boxer was rushed to Helen Joseph Hospital where he was reported to be in the intensive care unit.
Other reports misleadingly stated that Malindi had passed on, but his trainer Sean Smith said he spoke to Malindi’s girlfriend and she told him that the father of her daughter was still alive.
Even trainer Charity Mukondeleli – who manned Malindi’s corner in Middelburg where Malindi registered the fourth successful defence after defeating mandatory challenger Rofhiwa “Tsetse Fly” Nemushungwa in July shared Smith’s sentiments when contacted.
“I spoke to Ronald’s girlfriend around 7pm and she said he is in ICU,” said Mukondeleli who helped Malindi to chalk up his 19th win in 19 fights. I spoke to her even this morning and she assured me that Ronald is still alive.”
