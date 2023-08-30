Top trainer tips Thysse to dethrone champ Koopman

Top boxing trainer Peter Smith and his charge Kevin Lerena cannot predict the outcome of the must-see shootout between reigning South African junior-middleweight champ Shervontaigh Koopman and mandatory challenger Brandon Thysse, which will take place at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening.
They were interviewed by Brian Mitchell – the former WBA and IBF junior-lightweight world champion – who is a spokesperson for Golden Gloves, which will stage this bout and many others.
Mitchell will also be giving a blow-by-blow account on this fight. He is a boxing commentator for SuperSport, which will air this bout and others live from 7pm.
Smith said: “You know Shervontaigh is a young hungry up and coming guy, he’s got a lot of tests to accomplish and I think this is one of them. Thysse is a real warrior; I’ve got to give it to him. I’ve seen that guy’s career and he’s shocked me with things he’s done and overcome.
“I mean when he fought Bulldog [Nkululeko Mhlongo] at that time, that was an insane fight... he’s a true warrior; that’s one thing you get from him; he’s going to give the best of himself.”
Thysse – then a novice of eight stoppages in nine wins – gave Mhlongo hell in the early rounds before being finally overwhelmed with skill, experience and power in the 10th round in 2017.
Lerena said: “I think like Peter said, it is a big hurdle for both to overcome; I do believe Brandon has faced this mountain before; fighting Nkululeko Mhlongo, a fight he should not have taken at that point in his career.
“Having said that, Koopman from what I heard, to be honest I’ve not watched him that much. From what I heard he’s doing really well in the gym and is sparing well and he can turn it up.
“That makes it a great fight. Brandon is a dug in. I am fan of his. I really enjoyed his last fight. It’s going to be a hard fight – it’s a 50-50 fight. In my honest opinion, it’s hard to call.
“If I must stick my neck out I am going to say Thysse. In defence of Koopman, I have not watched him but I heard he’s looking good in the gym, so I will not be surprised if he takes this fight too.”
