Boxing

Top trainer tips Thysse to dethrone champ Koopman

Boxing trainer Peter Smith and his charge interviewed by Brian Mitchell

30 August 2023 - 08:27
Kevin Lerena has put his money on Brandon Thysse winning in Saturday's bout against Shervontaigh Koopman.
Image: James Gradidge

Top boxing trainer Peter Smith and his charge Kevin Lerena cannot predict the outcome of the must-see shootout between reigning South African junior-middleweight champ Shervontaigh Koopman and mandatory challenger Brandon Thysse, which will take place at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening.

They were interviewed by Brian Mitchell the former WBA and IBF junior-lightweight world champion who is a spokesperson for Golden Gloves, which will stage this bout and many others.

Mitchell will also be giving a blow-by-blow account on this fight. He is a boxing commentator for SuperSport, which will air this bout and others live from 7pm. 

Smith said: You know Shervontaigh is a young hungry up and coming guy, hes got a lot of tests to accomplish and I think this is one of them. Thysse is a real warrior; Ive got to give it to him. Ive seen that guys career and hes shocked me with things hes done and overcome.

I mean when he fought Bulldog [Nkululeko Mhlongo] at that time, that was an insane fight... hes a true warrior; thats one thing you get from him; hes going to give the best of himself.

Thysse then a novice of eight stoppages in nine wins gave Mhlongo hell in the early rounds before being finally overwhelmed with skill, experience and power in the 10th round in 2017.

Lerena said: I think like Peter said, it is a big hurdle for both to overcome; I do believe Brandon has faced this mountain before; fighting Nkululeko Mhlongo, a fight he should not have taken at that point in his career.

Having said that, Koopman from what I heard, to be honest Ive not watched him that much. From what I heard hes doing really well in the gym and is sparing well and he can turn it up.

That makes it a great fight. Brandon is a dug in. I am fan of his. I really enjoyed his last fight. Its going to be a hard fight its a 50-50 fight. In my honest opinion, its hard to call.

If I must stick my neck out I am going to say Thysse. In defence of Koopman, I have not watched him but I heard hes looking good in the gym, so I will not be surprised if he takes this fight too.

