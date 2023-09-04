Trainer and managers play key role in preventing damage in the ring

It is against SA boxing regulations for any licensee to have two licenses.
But the presence of managers who are in their boxers’ corners during matches is enough evidence for the board of Boxing SA to get the support of the government for the amendment of some regulations.
The regulation on application says: “No person may be registered in more than one capacity at the same time, regardless of whether it is in his or her personal capacity or as a shareholder, member or director of a juristic person or as a representative of any person or body.”
But no one knows what would have happened to concussed Ludumo “9mm” Lamati had trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan not been in his corner against WBC Silver featherweight champ Nick Ball in Belfast in May.
Nathan advised inexperienced trainer Phumzile Matyhila to throw in the towel and rescue Lamati in the 12th round when it became clear that he was suffering .
Lamati collapsed in his corner a few seconds after the stoppage and was rushed to hospital where he fell into a coma. He later underwent a head operation to remove a clot. Lamati eventually recovered and is well thanks to Nathan’s timely intervention.
On Saturday night at Emperors Palace, Damien Durandt, who is a trainer and manager of many fighters, did the same when his charge Brandon “Two Guns” Thysse needed to be saved from what could have led to permanent injuries against reigning SA junior middleweight champ Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman.
Durandt advised referee Thabo Spampool that his visibly vanquished charge was not coming out of his corner for the ninth round. Thysse had taken enough punishment to warrant a stoppage.
“Listen to me Brandon, I love you dearly. I am stopping the fight. Tonight is not our night. I want you to come back tomorrow, so I am not allowing this fight to continue. You have a small baby at home that you must go to,” said Durandt, who deserves praises for his actions.
Durandt had given Thysse the benefit of doubt by allowing the punishing bout to reach the eighth round.
The fight turned in the second round when Koopman’s well-executed left hook to the jaw dropped Thysse badly to the canvas.
Spampool also docked Thysse a point for a deliberate illegal blow behind the ear in the fourth round. Rabbit punching is punishable with immediate disqualification.
That blow is considered especially dangerous because it can damage the cervical vertebrae and may lead to serious and irreparable spinal cord injury. A rabbit punch can also detach the victim’s brain from the stem, which can kill instantly.
Thysse was down again in round eight from a swift left hook to the jaw. Koopman provided answers to doubts about his true character. He improved to 12 knockouts in 12 wins while Thysse dropped to four losses against 15 wins and a draw.
Koopman looked to have won all the rounds leading to Durandt’s rescue.
Later in the evening, Koopman’s trainer Vusi Mtolo produced an IBO champion when Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika defeated Kevin Luis Munoz of Argentina for that sanctioning body’s vacant bantamweight belt.
In the man event of the Golden Gloves “Palace Knights” tournament – a box and dine affair – Roarke “Razor” Knapp stopped Prezemyslaw Zysk of Poland in the fifth round of a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.
Regulation barring double role needs to be amended
Trainer and managers play key role in preventing damage in the ring
Image: Steven Makwakwa
