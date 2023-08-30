Rules flouted as BSA allows tourneys without purse money

It is no longer a rumour but a fact that the two international tournaments recently held in Durban and Soweto went ahead without purse monies being deposited with Boxing SA (BSA), in contravention of regulations.
BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole confirmed yesterday that boxers who participated in both tournaments – the Rise of Women in Boxing in Durban and the Celebrating Nelson Mandela in Soweto – are yet to be paid.
There had been rumours that fighters who took part in the Soweto event had yet to receive their fund, but Sithole made it clear yesterday that “even boxers who fought in Durban have not been paid their purses”. He blamed the delay on the government.
“The delay has been on provincial governments because those two tournaments were funded by the government. I am now going to take money from Boxing SA and pay purse monies for both events.”
BSA’s intervention notwithstanding, it would seem it disregarded the regulation which says purse money must be paid in full no later than 14 days before the tournament.
Tournament application in line with the SA Boxing Act specifies in part that: “A promoter who, for whatever reason/s, is unable to pay the purse money by the due date, may submit in writing to Boxing SA, no later than 14 days before the tournament, a request for a postponement. Failure to pay purse money by the due date will result in Boxing SA cancelling the tournament.”
But Sowetan has gathered that Ayanda Matiti, the promoter, paid all foreign fighters who took part in the Soweto tournament.
The Rise of Women in Boxing is the initiative of BSA. It is a series Sithole said was aimed at empowering and promoting women in boxing – inside and outside the ring.
Women only tournaments are planned to happen in all the provinces and the one in Durban was its first leg. It was staged by Hlengiwe Dladla of Hle-Jobe Promotion in conjunction with Zandile Malinga, Nomvelo Magcaba and Nomfundo Malinga in delivering a successful tournament which was part of the Women's Month celebrations.
A day later, Matiti staged an international four-title event in Soweto.
Rules flouted as BSA allows tourneys without purse money
Boxing chief blames delay in government funds
Image: Veli Nhlapo
