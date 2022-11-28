×

Boxing

Boxer considers B sample testing

BSA suspends Zolani Tete after positive dope test in UK

28 November 2022 - 09:28

Boxing SA has suspended the licence of former two-weight world boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete, the chairman of the board of BSA Luthando Jack has announced.

The hard-hitting left hander – who was the first African fighter to participate in the inaugural World Boxing Super Series, where he bowed out in the semifinals due to an injury – failed a dope test in the UK, where he won three titles simultaneously – the Commonwealth, IBF and WBO International belts – with a fourth round knockout of Jason Cunningham in July...

