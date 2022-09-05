Boxing world overjoyed by Nontshinga's victory
He is now the only IBF world champ in SA
05 September 2022 - 08:22
The achievement by Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, who showed guts and determination in Mexico yesterday morning, has united South Africans in the boxing space where jealousy, animosity and backbiting are the norm.
Nontshinga’s victory against that country’s fighter Hector Flores saw him crowned the IBF junior flyweight champion...
Boxing world overjoyed by Nontshinga's victory
He is now the only IBF world champ in SA
The achievement by Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, who showed guts and determination in Mexico yesterday morning, has united South Africans in the boxing space where jealousy, animosity and backbiting are the norm.
Nontshinga’s victory against that country’s fighter Hector Flores saw him crowned the IBF junior flyweight champion...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos