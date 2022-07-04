Tete one step closer to IBF title, thanks to Warren

Frank Warren, the 70-year-old British boxing promoter, is carrying the hopes of millions of fanatic boxing followers in SA on his shoulders, as he tries to make it possible for global star Zolani "Last Born" Tete to bring the IBF junior-featherweight belt back home to Mdantsane.

That title has South Africa written all over it, having been previously held here with pride and dignity by Welcome "The Hawk" Ncita, then Vuyani "The Beast" Bungu and later Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone" Ledwaba. Ncita and Bungu are Tete's homies in Mdantsane while Ledwaba was from Soweto.

Warren, founder of British Boxing Television and BoxNation, did not just stand by Tete when Tete lost the WBO bantamweight title in 2019 but he provided him with the platform to claw his way back to the top.

He matched him with Commonwealth junior-featherweight holder Jayson Cunnighman and promised that the winner at Wembley, London, on Saturday will be in a favourable position to challenge IBF junior-featherweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan.

Tete, the former WBF flyweight, IBF junior-bantamweight and WBO bantamweight holder, delivered a spectacular fourth-round knockout victory, via a strong left hook.

Cunnigham rose to his feet but Tete, a smart finisher, sent him crashing to the canvas once again with the same left hand. Cunnigham’s head violently hit the canvas and there were concerns in the arena. He ended up receiving oxygen but appeared to be OK afterwards.

Tete, who improved to 23 knockouts in 40 wins against four losses, became the 12th local fighter to win the Commonwealth belt. Previous winners from SA were Fred Storbeck in 1912, Laurie Stevens (1936), Ben Foord (1936), Vic Toweel (1949), Jake Ntuli (1952), Gerald Dreyer (1952), Johnny van Rensburg (1953), Willie Toweel (1956), Mike Holt (1960), Andre Thysse (2003) and Tshifhiwa Munyai (2006).