Gloss and Kotana face must-win fights

Veteran boxing promoter Obed Molekwa will make a comeback on Sunday with a strategic development tournament that could give the ratings committee a gigantic headache in two weight divisions – the bantamweights and the flyweights.

Layton Gloss is rated at No 2 nationally. He will defend the Gauteng title against Saul Hlungwane who is rated No 3. The question is whether Gloss will remain in second position or will he replace Rofhiwa Nemushungwa in the No 1 spot if he retains his provincial belt. The SA title is held by Ronald Malindi.

In the other 10-round fight at Booysens Hall, Sinethemba Kotana, who occupies the No 2 spot in the flyweight division, is pencilled in for a showdown with fifth-rated Sihle Jelwane from the Free State. Thabang Ramagole from Soweto is sitting pretty in the top spot. The title is held by Jackson Chauke

The bottom line, though, is that both Gloss and Kotana must win their fights if they aspire to challenge for national honours. This situation puts pressure on all four fighters, and fight fans should brace themselves for epic battles.

Sabelo Nkosi must also win his six-rounder against George Kandulo or he will forfeit the No 9 rating in the mini-flyweight division. Mikaeel van Doorsen and Tiisetso Pali will lock horns over four rounds in a welterweight clash. There will be two more four-rounders in the tournament of the 76-year-old Molekwa, who promotes under the banner of Soweto Boxing Promotions.

Nkosi was supposed to have made a comeback in December. But the inclusion in his tournament of the bout between Zolani Tete and Mustafa Ally Said from Tanzania disqualified him on the basis that he holds a development licence. Tshele Kometsi, an international licence holder, then took over since that tournament was elevated to the status of an international event.

Meanwhile, Mziwoxolo Ndwayana suffered a crushing second-round knockout defeat to WBO Africa welterweight champion Charles Shinima in Namibia on Saturday evening.