Tete's fight against Cunningham crucial as he aims to resurrect career

When Zolani “Last Born” Tete steps into the ring against Jayson Cunningham at Wembley Arena, London, tomorrow evening, it will not only be about him challenging for Cunningham’s IBF and Commonwealth junior featherweight boxing titles.

The truth is it is Tete’s future that will be at stake. Tete’s manager Mlandeli Tengimfene summed it up nicely when he said: “This is a defining moment for him as he is at the end of his career.”

Tete’s English promoter Frank Warren has not only provided the crucial steps for his charge to redeem himself, but he also dangled a carrot in front of him which is the best motivation any former world boxing champion can think of.

Granted, Warren is also responsible for Cunningham’s career, but he leans towards the South African he signed up after Tete’s seventh-round demolition act of Paul Butler in 2015.

Tete successfully retained the IBF junior bantamweight belt on that night. Warren then made it possible for Tete to win the WBO bantamweight title which he lost in his fifth defence to Johnriel Casimero in 2019.

It was through Warren that Tete eventually participated in the inaugural World Boxing Series, but sadly he had to pull out due to injury. With only one fight in the junior featherweight division, Warren matched Tete with Cunningham.

“Frank made a promise to the winner that he will take one of them to the world title shot,” said Tengimfene. “Both Tete and Cunningham are rated No 6 by different sanctioning bodies [IBF and WBO]. One promise I can make is that we will bring home both titles and we are looking forward to working with Frank until we become four world champions in four weight divisions."

Tete has the mental confidence that just cannot be undermined and he is a smart finisher. His awesome skills polished trainers Loyiso Mtya and Tete’s older brother Makazole Tete. Tomorrow night's bout is a battle of talented left handers.

Meanwhile back home in East London, Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile will make a comeback after failing in his attempt to win the IBF junior lightweight title against Kenichi Ogawa in November.

Fuzile, trained in Duncan Village by Mzamo Njekanye, will welcome Ghanaian Ishmael Aryeetey over 10 rounds at Orient Theatre on Sunday. Fuzile will also be making his debut in the lightweight division. The fight will form part of an international tournament organised by Rumble Africa Promotions. Action will commence at 2pm.