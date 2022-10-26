×

Boxing

SA boxers go the WBO route as they aspire to be world champions

Nqothole will face off Quibido in junior bantamweight title

26 October 2022 - 08:58
Sikho Nqothole and his trainer Phumzile Matyhila plan their fight on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Some local fighters are now going the WBO route in their pursuit to become world champions.

They realise that not all of them will be lucky to get appointed by the IBF – the New York-based sanctioning body, which has been very good towards South Africans.

Their cordial relationship began in 1990 when Welcome Ncita won the junior featherweight title and Sivenathi Nontshinga is to date the last to achieve that feat when he captured the junior flyweight belt last month.

The IBF is represented in SA by Andre de Vries whose involvement in the sport is yet to be documented.

Other sanctioning bodies – the WBC and WBA – do recognise South Africans by way of ratings.

South Africans are now taking the WBO route. This Puerto Rico-based boxing body has not had a big a impact in local boxing.

It is one of the top four most respected sanctioning boxing bodies in the world. It has had only three champions in SA – Dingaan Thobela, Corrie Sanders and Zolani Tete. 

The WBO has created a global belt, which is a regional title. It comes with a top 10 rating. Jackson Chauke won it last year and shot straight into the No 10 ranking of the WBO flyweight ratings.

Now rated No 5, Chauke can get appointed to face current champion Junto Nakatani from Japan.

Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole and Sabelo “Saint” Ngebinyane will be involved in WBO global title fights this week.

Nqothole, who is trained by Phumzile Matyhila, will welcome Filipino Denmark Quibido in ESPN Africa tournament at The Galleria in Sandton on Thursday for the junior bantamweight title.

On Saturday night, Nathan and Bruno Perreira will bark instructions in the corner for Ngebinyane in Windhoek against Namibian Fillipus Nghitumbwa.

“I am fit and ready,” said Nqothole. “My hand will be raised as a champion and I hope that next year October I will fighting for a much bigger title.”

