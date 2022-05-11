Budler gets crack at WBC title via elimination bout

Hekkie Budler will oppose Mexican Elwin Soto for the rights to earn a crack at the WBC junior-flyweight title that is currently held by Kenshiro Teraji.

Budler, aka “The Hexecutioner”, will face Soto in what the WBC has officially ordered as the elimination fight in Mexico on June 25.

The local fighter – who holds the WBC Silver belt – is rated at No1 in that weight class while his Mexican foe is two spots behind him. The winner of this contest will bag rights to face Ken Shiro, as the Japanese world champion is also known in boxing.

Budler's trainer Colin Nathan explained that being No1 in WBC ratings does not necessarily mean that the boxer automatically qualifies to challenge for a title.

“The WBC orders elimination fights and this is exactly what it has done to Hekkie,” he said.

Budler – who has held many world titles including the IBO, WBA Super and IBF – earned the top rating with the WBC after winning its Silver title on May 22 last year. He overcame tough-as-teak Filipino Jonathan Almacen at Booysens Gym.