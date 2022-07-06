×

Boxing

Fulton might be pushed to defend against Tete, says Tengimfene

Trainer wants boxer to fight for WBA or WBO belts

06 July 2022 - 07:44
Zolani Tete, second from left, and his team show off the belts he won at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night during his welcome ceremony in East London on Monday.
Image: Phakamile Jacobs

The world is Zolani “Last Born” Tete’s oyster after his great victory in annexing the IBF International, Commonwealth and WBO intercontinental junior-featherweight boxing belts on Saturday night.

The hard-hitting  34-year-old leftie from Mdantsane knocked Jayson Cunningham out cold  in the fourth round as Wembley Stadium in London.

His manager Mlandeli Tengimfene said Tete’s British promoter Frank Warren has a cordial relationship with Premier Boxing Champions, which controls the career of WBO champ Stephen Fulton, the American who also holds the WBC belt.

“Zolani’s name is still big with the WBO despite having lost their bantamweight belt in 2019. They still rate him highly,” said Tengimfene, whose business acumen enabled him to convince Warren to sign Tete in 2016.

He said that is why the Puerto Rico-based boxing organisation added its intercontinental belt when Tete challenged Cunningham for other belts in London.

“My feeling is that the WBO will push that Fulton must defend against Zolani. Remember the WBA and IBF champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev from Uzbekistan is with promoter Eddy Hearn, who do not see eye to eye with Frank,” said the 2018 BSA Manager of the Year award winner.

“Zolani’s performance on Saturday was top drawer and it convinced me and my team that he is where he must be. Come end of the year Zolani must fight for either the WBA or WBO championship. Winning those belts will ultimately force Hearn to bring his champion in for a unification bout, which is the ultimate.”

Tete and his team – Tengimfene and trainers Loyiso Mtya and Makazole Tete (the champion’s older brother) – were given a rousing welcome back home in East London on their arrival on Monday afternoon.

