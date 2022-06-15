Tete looks to redeem himself as he faces Cunningham
Trainer wants ‘Last Born’ introduce himself in new weight division
Zolani “Last Born” Tete embarks on a journey towards winning his fourth world boxing title in four weight divisions.
The former WBF flyweight, IBF junior bantamweight and WBO bantamweight holder takes on Commonwealth and IBF International junior featherweight champ Jason Cunningham at Wembley Arena in England on July 2. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.