Tete looks to redeem himself as he faces Cunningham

Trainer wants ‘Last Born’ introduce himself in new weight division

Zolani “Last Born” Tete embarks on a journey towards winning his fourth world boxing title in four weight divisions.



The former WBF flyweight, IBF junior bantamweight and WBO bantamweight holder takes on Commonwealth and IBF International junior featherweight champ Jason Cunningham at Wembley Arena in England on July 2. ..