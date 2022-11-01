Why Nontshinga-Tyirha fight will never happen

Fight fans in East London who are already calling for a showdown between Sivenathi Nontshinga and Nhlanhla Tyirha must forget about seeing that boxing contest, says Nomfesane Nyatela.
The CEO of Rumble Africa said she was well aware of the noise about these young fighters meeting in what they say will give clear direction on both fighters careers in terms of the weight division they must fight in.
“The Special One” as Nontshinga is affectionately known, holds the IBF junior flyweight belt while Tyirha, who goes by the moniker “Kilimanjaro”, won the same boxing organisation’s intercontinental title on Sunday.
There is general feeling from religious fight followers who admire both fighters’ skills that Nontshinga must move up the weight class to junior bantamweight because he is said to be battling to make the limit.
Some say Tyirha – the former SA and WBO global champion – must go down to the straw weight because he is too small for the junior flyweights.
Nontshinga, trained by Colin Nathan and assisted by the boxer’s father Thembani Gopheni, and Tyirha whose career is under young trainer Khangelani Jack are both promoted by Rumble Africa Promotions of Terries Ntuthu.
“Look, I can safely say that fight will not happen,” said Nyatela. “I understand where people are coming from in terms of weight divisions but to match them against each other is a big no; not when they are both with us. Who will we be doing that fight for and most importantly, will Nontshinga and Tyirha benefit from such a fight?
“My answer is no; so why destroy careers instead of guiding them in different directions? There is a way as long as they are still part of our promotion. We want to produce as many world champions as we can in different sanctioning bodies.”
Tyirha was at his best on Sunday afternoon when he confounded Orlie Silvestre over 12 rounds to win by a lopsided points decision of 120-108 and 119-109 (twice).
Current SA super middleweight champion Asemahle “Predator” Wellem dispatched Tinashe Zihove in just two rounds while Siseko Makeleni won the Eastern Cape lightweight title with a third round stoppage of Luthando Bokuva.
