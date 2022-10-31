Matiti steps in to remove rust from Nkosi
Well-travelled boxer rescued from doldrums
Two Ayandas – Nkosi and Matiti – have joined forces with the intention not only to resurrect the stagnated boxing career of the Ayanda Nkosi but also to present him with opportunities to grow as a fighter and realise his dreams, said budding manager Vus’Umuzi Malinga.
Matiti is a successful veteran boxing promoter under the Xaba Promotions banner, which is based in East London. His working relationship with JD Malinga Gym of brothers Vus’Umuzi, Peter and Patrick began in April when he welcomed in his establishment Mpumelelo Tshabalala after he won the SA junior-flyweight title in April...
Matiti steps in to remove rust from Nkosi
Well-travelled boxer rescued from doldrums
Two Ayandas – Nkosi and Matiti – have joined forces with the intention not only to resurrect the stagnated boxing career of the Ayanda Nkosi but also to present him with opportunities to grow as a fighter and realise his dreams, said budding manager Vus’Umuzi Malinga.
Matiti is a successful veteran boxing promoter under the Xaba Promotions banner, which is based in East London. His working relationship with JD Malinga Gym of brothers Vus’Umuzi, Peter and Patrick began in April when he welcomed in his establishment Mpumelelo Tshabalala after he won the SA junior-flyweight title in April...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos