Shongwe brings Indian champ to spice up local boxing in Durban tourney
Promoter makes history by signing Singh
History in local professional boxing will be made on November 17 in Durban when a boxer from Gurgaon in India features in an international boxing tournament that will be staged by The Walt Disney Company SA.
SA has hosted many boxers from around the globe. Last month Kennedy Sait Pierre from Mauritius made his debut at Turffontein Racecourse where he lost to Shaun Potgieter in a heavyweight fight...
Shongwe brings Indian champ to spice up local boxing in Durban tourney
Promoter makes history by signing Singh
History in local professional boxing will be made on November 17 in Durban when a boxer from Gurgaon in India features in an international boxing tournament that will be staged by The Walt Disney Company SA.
SA has hosted many boxers from around the globe. Last month Kennedy Sait Pierre from Mauritius made his debut at Turffontein Racecourse where he lost to Shaun Potgieter in a heavyweight fight...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos