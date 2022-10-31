Makhense needs to learn to finish off opponents
Super talented boxer shouldn’t have gone distance with outclassed Lando
Jabulani Makhense is an exceptionally talented fighter who possesses so much skill that easily qualifies him to rule the junior welterweight division.
But he may not reach those great levels if he continues fighting in a cocoon. He needs to come out of his shell and explode. ..
