×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Makabu warns Oosthuizen after public challenge

'I would fight him but he must first work his way to the top'

24 October 2022 - 09:19

Accomplished boxer Ilunga “Junior” Makabu, who defied the odds by winning boxing’s most prized belt, the WBC title in 2020, says he feels honoured and privileged to have been called for a showdown by Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen.

Makabu, who has since defended the cruiserweight title twice already, said it was great to be challenged by  Oosthuizen who he described as one of SA’s most talented fighters...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?