Makabu warns Oosthuizen after public challenge
'I would fight him but he must first work his way to the top'
Accomplished boxer Ilunga “Junior” Makabu, who defied the odds by winning boxing’s most prized belt, the WBC title in 2020, says he feels honoured and privileged to have been called for a showdown by Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen.
Makabu, who has since defended the cruiserweight title twice already, said it was great to be challenged by Oosthuizen who he described as one of SA’s most talented fighters...
Makabu warns Oosthuizen after public challenge
'I would fight him but he must first work his way to the top'
Accomplished boxer Ilunga “Junior” Makabu, who defied the odds by winning boxing’s most prized belt, the WBC title in 2020, says he feels honoured and privileged to have been called for a showdown by Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen.
Makabu, who has since defended the cruiserweight title twice already, said it was great to be challenged by Oosthuizen who he described as one of SA’s most talented fighters...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos