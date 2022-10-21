'Boxers a special breed and set for greater heights'

Dismiss Ayanda Matiti at your own peril when the veteran boxing promoter gloats about the distinct talent both Landile Ngxeke and Phumelele Cafu possess.
“They are a special breed and have the potential to become kings of the junior bantamweight division in future,” he said yesterday. ‘having them in one weight division talks to our chances of having two world champions from different sanctioning bodies,” said Matiti.
Ngxeke and Cafu will share the ring at East London’s ICC Hall on Sunday. The international tournament which will be staged by Xaba Academy in partnership with Xaba Promotions, SuperSport and Premier Hotel, has been dubbed the “Battle of Nations” tournament which features three locals against three Filipinos.
“Ngxeke is rated No 8 by the WBC which has placed Cafu on its 15th spot. Their positions will improve after Sunday’s fights," Matiti said.
“I boasted about their talent to the hierarchy of the WBO which then invited me to their annual convention which will take place in Puerto Rico from Sunday; they were clear that I must bring these two boxers along,” he said.
But Sunday's commitment – due to an agreement with SuperSport – prevented the trip from happening. “I am also talking to the hierarchy of the IBF. I have history with its junior bantamweight champion Fernado Martinez from Argentina.
“I signed him for a three–year deal when he was here to challenge Athenkosi Dumezweni for his WBC Silver title [he defeated Dumezweni] but I released him due to Covid-19 as he was unable to travel. He then got a crack at the IBF title and won it. Martinez will never give either Ngxeke or Cafu problems, said Matiti.
Ngxeke will headline the show on Sunday with a 12 rounder for the vacant WBO title against Rayr Raquinel while Cafu will welcome Namibian Namalambo Lazarus over eight rounds. Mpumelelo Tshabalala will be up against Melvin Mananquil of the Phillipines while Mthokozisi will take on Amparo Jake.
As the saying goes, local is lekker. Fans must brace themselves for a humdinger between Aphiwe Mboyiya and Khaya Busakwe, who will be involved in a fight which could decide the challenger to SA lightweight champion Lusanda Komanisi.
These fights will be over eight rounds.
Ace female broadcaster Carol Manana will be ring announcer and action begins at 2pm
'Boxers a special breed and set for greater heights'
Both in one weight division increases chances for two world champs
Image: Supplied
