Rugby

White understands Boks' decision to overlook Smith

'I was criticised when I picked certain players'

01 November 2022 - 08:41
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Chris Smith of the Vodacom Bulls.
Image: Gallo Images

Former Springbok coach Jake White says he understands the Boks brains trust's decision of leaving Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith behind for the outgoing tour of Europe.

Going to the European tour, where the Boks will play Ireland, France, Italy and England, SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber opted to have Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok as the two flyhalves, turning their back on Bulls no 10 Smith.

Smith has had a good start to the United Rugby Championship season and on Sunday, in the 40-27 win over the Sharks, put on an excellent kicking display. Willemse, who is likely to start against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium (7.30pm) in Dublin on Saturday, is not prolific when kicking to the poles, one trait lacking in his game.

In international rugby, having a flyhalf that can kick well and get points on the board is key and Smith would have been ideal for the Boks in that regard.

White, who coaches Smith at the Bulls, and won the 2007 Rugby World Cup as the Bok coach, said he understands Erasmus’ and Nienaber’s decision to overlook Smith.

“I’ve been the national coach, they have got to pick who they think is the right guy, who they think can win the World Cup,” said White.  

“I mean, Chris has played well, he’s kicked well, and his passing game is outstanding. Chris has worked hard with us. It’s up to them. I think he’s a good player. He’s showed he's a great goalkicker. I’ve read in the newspapers that goalkicking is important and so, who knows? It’s four weeks of touring. If he gets a chance it’ll be fantastic,” he said.

White shared how he was under scrutiny ahead of the World Cup in 2007 for selecting John Smit, Os du Randt and Percy Montgomery. “It’s not always easy. I was criticised when I picked certain players,” said White.

“I remember I got told the captain (Smit) I had was the fifth-best hooker, the loosehead prop (Du Randt) I had should have retired when he came out of retirement, I had blond-haired fullback (Montgomery) that still had boots. They weren’t happy with those three players," he said. 

