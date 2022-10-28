'Boxer who died after fight may have had prior injury'

It has emerged that Simiso “Ganda Ganda” Buthelezi’s death at King Edward Hospital in Durban on June 9 was not caused by punishment inside the ring against Siphesihle “The Soldier” Mntungwa.
They fought at Greyville Convention Centre on June 5 for the WBF All Africa lightweight title. Mntungwa won it by a technical knockout in the 10th round.
Buthelezi, 24, collapsed in the ring and he did not respond to treatment. He was rushed to King Edward Hospital where he fell into a coma and passed away three days later.
A source who asked to remain anonymous said it was deduced that the injury to or cause of Buthelezi’s death had nothing to do with the fight against Mntungwa, adding that the report from a cat scan was that Buthelezi bled to the layer covering his brains.
That could have happened in the gym during preparing for the said fight, the source said. Buthelezi took no punishment but instead dished it out to Mntungwa and was actually ahead on points in two judges scores.
Mntungwa, 27, from Cato Ridge, KwaXimba in Pietemaritzburg said he was getting better after the trauma and he credited his recovery to counselling.
“Even now I still say condolences to his (Buthelezi) family; had I known the outcome would be a loss of life I would not have accepted the fight like other boxers who refused to fight him before. Ganda Ganda was feared as a boxer; he beat all the opponent he fought,” he said yesterday.
Buthelezi was undefeated after four fights with two stoppages. Mntungwa has not had a fight since. Luckily the married father of two has a day job which enables him to feed his family.
“I am back in the gym,” he said. “I'm waiting for an offer of a fight so that I gauge my recovery. I have had sparring and so far so good. I need to be in a competitive fight and see how it goes.
“In my mind that ugly scene is gone but I will never forget what happened. It is actually a sore point; life was lost and I am sure that Simiso had his own dreams as a young man. But all those wishes were never fulfilled through my hand.”
Buthelezi had just graduated with a degree in botany and zoology.
Mntungwa says he still can’t do simply things like doing a road run freely as he used to do before.
"I’m scared,” said the champion whose career began with trainer Alex Mchunu.
