×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Filipinos conquer SA boxers in East London

Phumelele Cafu wins by knockout against Namibian Namalambo

25 October 2022 - 09:00
SA junior bantamweight champion Landile Ngxeke is stunned by Filipino Jay Ranique during the "Battle of the Nations" tournament held at the East London International Convention Centre.
SA junior bantamweight champion Landile Ngxeke is stunned by Filipino Jay Ranique during the "Battle of the Nations" tournament held at the East London International Convention Centre.
Image: Alan Eason

It was a bitter-sweet Sunday afternoon for the fight fraternity in East London, especially for promoter Ayanda Matiti who staged the “Battle of Nations" tournament featuring two Filipinos and a Namibian against locals.

The Filipinos defeated South Africans while one local fighter sent the Namibian boxer packing. Jake Amparo defeated Mthokozisi Ngxaka on points while Mpumelelo Tshabalala did a number on Melvin Manangquil. Both fights were over eight rounds.

All eyes were on Landi Ngxeke – the reigning SA junior bantamweight champion – who was being introduced in the international boxing space. Ngxeke was badly knocked out in the second by Manangquil’s countryman Jayr Raquinel for the WBO Intercontinental title.

It was Ngxeke’s first loss in his 11th fights. He is still work in progress but he has got juice, which enabled him to physically and mentally break down Athenkosi Dumezweni before finishing him off in the ninth round to end his reign as the SA junior bantamweight champion in April.

To prove that his victory was no fluke, Ngxeke pummelled the far more experienced former champion Lindile Tshemese in four rounds in June.

Trainer Ncedo Cecane needs to carefully analyse the two rounds they fought on Sunday to spot his charge’s weaknesses, work on his strengths and perfect them.

Many trainers have been guilty of spending quality time in gyms trying to get their boxers’ work their weaknesses off instead of putting more effort on their positives.

One trainer was a master in focusing on boxers strengths and that was Emmanuel Steward – the former pro boxer from America – who trained all the greatest fighters one can think of.

His achievements earned him an induction in both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

The consolation for Matiti on Sunday was that Phumelele Cafu registered the seventh KO win in seven wins when he blew away Namibian Lazarus Namalambo in the second round. Cafu, WBA Intercontinental junior bantamweight champion – is yet to taste defeat.

Shongwe brings Indian champ to spice up local boxing in Durban tourney

History in local professional boxing will be made on November 17 in Durban when a boxer from Gurgaon in India features in an international boxing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Makabu warns Oosthuizen after public challenge

Makabu, who has since defended the cruiserweight title twice already, said it was great to be challenged by  Oosthuizen who he described as one of ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Boxers a special breed and set for greater heights'

Dismiss Ayanda Matiti at your own peril when the veteran boxing promoter gloats about the distinct talent both Landile Ngxeke and Phumelele Cafu ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena takes aim at WBA heavyweight title

Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena has signed the contract to challenge WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel “Triple D” Dubois at 90,000-capacity Tottenham ...
Sport
4 days ago

Promoter Tewo delighted to restore E Cape as home of boxing champs

Budding boxing promoter Happy Tewo is delighted that his company is contributing positively towards the production of a new generation of boxing ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?