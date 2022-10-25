Filipinos conquer SA boxers in East London

It was a bitter-sweet Sunday afternoon for the fight fraternity in East London, especially for promoter Ayanda Matiti who staged the “Battle of Nations" tournament featuring two Filipinos and a Namibian against locals.
The Filipinos defeated South Africans while one local fighter sent the Namibian boxer packing. Jake Amparo defeated Mthokozisi Ngxaka on points while Mpumelelo Tshabalala did a number on Melvin Manangquil. Both fights were over eight rounds.
All eyes were on Landi Ngxeke – the reigning SA junior bantamweight champion – who was being introduced in the international boxing space. Ngxeke was badly knocked out in the second by Manangquil’s countryman Jayr Raquinel for the WBO Intercontinental title.
It was Ngxeke’s first loss in his 11th fights. He is still work in progress but he has got juice, which enabled him to physically and mentally break down Athenkosi Dumezweni before finishing him off in the ninth round to end his reign as the SA junior bantamweight champion in April.
To prove that his victory was no fluke, Ngxeke pummelled the far more experienced former champion Lindile Tshemese in four rounds in June.
Trainer Ncedo Cecane needs to carefully analyse the two rounds they fought on Sunday to spot his charge’s weaknesses, work on his strengths and perfect them.
Many trainers have been guilty of spending quality time in gyms trying to get their boxers’ work their weaknesses off instead of putting more effort on their positives.
One trainer was a master in focusing on boxers’ strengths and that was Emmanuel Steward – the former pro boxer from America – who trained all the greatest fighters one can think of.
His achievements earned him an induction in both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.
The consolation for Matiti on Sunday was that Phumelele Cafu registered the seventh KO win in seven wins when he blew away Namibian Lazarus Namalambo in the second round. Cafu, WBA Intercontinental junior bantamweight champion – is yet to taste defeat.
Filipinos conquer SA boxers in East London
Phumelele Cafu wins by knockout against Namibian Namalambo
Image: Alan Eason
