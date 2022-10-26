Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena will have more than enough chances of upsetting the bookies by winning the WBA regular heavyweight title from holder Daniel “Triple D” Dubois, according to Dingaan Thobela.
“Kevin can upset Dubois if he goes in there trusting himself and his skillset,” said Thobela of the bout that will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England on December 3. “Dubois is not one of the top dogs in the heavyweight division based on what I saw of him against Joe Joyce, he is not a clever fighter.”
Joyce stopped Dubois in the 10th round. Dubois, who tasted defeat after 15 straight wins, bounced back to win the WBA Interim title before capturing the same organisation’s regular title in his last fight on June 11. The Englishman knocked out Trevor Bryan in what was Dubois’ 17th KO in 18 wins.
“I am rooting for Kevin to win so that there is a buzz again about South Africa, like when Corrie Sanders won the WBO heavyweight world title,” says Thobela.
Lerena, like Sanders, is a left hander. Sanders’ awkwardness and quick hands confounded Wladimir Klitschko for the WBO heavyweight belt in the second round in Germany on March 8 2003.
“Look, the size could work in favour of Kevin in terms of speed because he is smaller coming from the cruiserweights compared to fully fledged heavyweights,” said Thobela who also began his career at lightweights and finished as a super middleweight fighter.
The upcoming tournament – dubbed “Two heavyweight title fights in one Night” – will be staged by prominent English promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry. The WBC belt is held by Englishman Tyson Fury who will defend it in the main contest against UK-based Zimbabwean Derek Chisora.
It will be the third time Fury and Chisora meet inside the roped square. Fury won both encounters.
'Lerena win will bring buzz back to SA boxing’
Rose of Soweto says SA boxer could upset 'Triple D'
Image: James B Gradidge
