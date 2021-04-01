Fight in Uzbekistan promises to be the toughest yet for Kalombo

'The General' could earn his stripes against Madrimov

Talented knockout artist, WBF and WBO Africa junior-middleweight boxing champion Emmany “The General” Kalombo could face his biggest test to date as a boxer when he faces equally capable fighter Israil Madrimov in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday.



The 10-round fight will be Kalombo’s first outside Africa...