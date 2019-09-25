Lando to destroy 'The General'

All good and bad things in life come to an end. This stern warning was issued yesterday by boxing manager Patrick Bonyeme whose charge Henrique

"Spartacus" Lando will take on Emmany "The General" Kalombo on Saturday.

It will be one of the bouts organised by Xaba Promotions and Events at East

London's International Convention Centre.

Kalombo is the revered knockout specialist from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who is trained here by Damien Durandt. He boasts 12 knockouts in 12 wins and one of them was the fifth round knockout of Nkululeko Mhlongo.

Lando, from Angola, has five knockouts in five wins. Bonyeme, also from DRC, was shocked by the manner in which South Africans sing Kalombo's praises.

"We don't know him as a boxer back home; he relocated to SA and suddenly we hear he's a big name boxer. They took the fight simply because they just saw Lando's record of five wins in five fights and that's why they gave us the offer to fight them," said Bonyeme.