Nkosinathi Joyi revives flagging boxing career with IBO title
A supposed corpse was very much alive on Monday afternoon when 36-year-old boxing veteran Nkosinathi Joyi revved up Joey Canoy over 12 rounds to eventually defeat him on points for the vacant IBO mini flyweight belt at East London's ICC Hotel.
Joyi was once SA's boxing giant until the left-handed former Eastern Cape, SA, IBO and IBF mini flyweight champion from Mdantsane hit his all-time low in 2015.
He was declared a has-been, especially after losing to then IBO holder Simphiwe Konkco in 2016.
But Joyi dusted himself up to win the WBO Africa junior flyweight belt, and all credit to promoter Ayanda Matiti for giving Joyi a lifeline.
It was also Matiti who staged the vacant IBO mini flyweight title fight which Joyi won on Monday.
Canoy, 26, of the Philippines, came with a reputation, especially after looking to be en route to dethrone Konkco in their fight.
Konkco was graciously saved by a cut on his forehead which forced the bout to be stopped in round four. It was declared a no-contest. But Konkco was later stripped of that belt before he went to Thailand where he lost to WBC holder Wanheng Menayothin in October.
Joyi taught Canoy a thing or two and the young man will definitely be a far better boxer going forward. Joyi won the belt he forfeited in 2015 due to fighting for the IBF belt, a superior championship Joyi won against Canoy's countryman Florante Condes.
Meanwhile, Emmany "The General" Kalombo won the WBO Africa junior middleweight belt by a seventh round stoppage of Ghanaian Daniel Lartey on Monday, while Athenkosi Dumezweni lost the WBC silver junior bantamweight belt by a 12th round stoppage to Fernando Daniel Martinez of Argentina. Kalombo and Dumezweni are trained by Damien Durandt.
Other results:
SA mini flyweight: Siyakholwa Kuse beat Sibusiso Bandla, TKO 5
SA junior bantamweight: Gcina Makhoba beat Sabelo Ngebiyane on points
Vacant WBO Global junior flyweight: Muhsin Kitoza of Tanzania beat Siphamandla Baleni on points.
