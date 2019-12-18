Nkosinathi Joyi revives flagging boxing career with IBO title

A supposed corpse was very much alive on Monday afternoon when 36-year-old boxing veteran Nkosinathi Joyi revved up Joey Canoy over 12 rounds to eventually defeat him on points for the vacant IBO mini flyweight belt at East London's ICC Hotel.

Joyi was once SA's boxing giant until the left-handed former Eastern Cape, SA, IBO and IBF mini flyweight champion from Mdantsane hit his all-time low in 2015.

He was declared a has-been, especially after losing to then IBO holder Simphiwe Konkco in 2016.

But Joyi dusted himself up to win the WBO Africa junior flyweight belt, and all credit to promoter Ayanda Matiti for giving Joyi a lifeline.

It was also Matiti who staged the vacant IBO mini flyweight title fight which Joyi won on Monday.

Canoy, 26, of the Philippines, came with a reputation, especially after looking to be en route to dethrone Konkco in their fight.