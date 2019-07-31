Emmany Kalombo taking boxing by storm

When promoter Branco Milenkovic beat drums in 2009 for Ilunga "Junior" Makabu after he had joined forces with Milenkovic's Branco Sports Production, sceptics said Milenkovic was singing praises for Makabu simply because the Congolese was trained by the promoter's friend Nick "Mthakathi" Durandt.

Durandt has since passed on and his son Damien recently guided Makabu to winning the WBC Silver belt and is now rated No2 for the vacant actual WBC cruiserweight title.

Ten years after Milenkovic bragged about Makabu's qualities, Ayanda Matiti is making the same noise but for Emmany "The General" Kalombo. The 23-year-old smiling assassin was brought to South Africa by Makabu and, he too, joined Durandt before his son Damien took over.

Kalombo left fans at the Benoni Community Hall gazing in disbelief when he poleaxed feared South African junior middleweight champion Nkululeko "Bulldog" Mhlongo in the fifth round for the WBF Intercontinental title last year.