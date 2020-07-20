Boxing fraternity split on resuming training

Verbal barbs rage on regarding the decision by the sports ministry to allow professional boxers to return to training.

BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka announced last week that the date is August 1.

Boxing licencees have been involved in verbal sparring, with some trainers and promoters saying BSA must apply the brakes in opening gyms while a few boxers welcomed the decision by the government.

Promoter Joyce Kungwane and trainer Damien Durandt were disturbed by the comments made by some of their colleagues last week that BSA must halt a return to training.

"We've been complaining that why is boxing left out when decisions are made for other sporting codes to return to training; now that we have been given that opportunity, we turn around and say we are not ready; those comments make us sound confused as the boxing people," said Kungwane, who is head of TLB Promotions. "I understand the concerns from trainers that their boxers will not be able to spar and do pad wok but I thought that sparring and pad work will later be allowed.