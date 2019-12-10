Kalombo faces acid test in fight against Daniel Lartey

Damien Durandt believes that the fight his knockout artist charge Emmany "The General" Kalombo had with Nkululeko "Bulldog" Mhlongo was his toughest and brought out the best in Kalombo.

Durandt is the son of late successful trainer Nick Durandt who introduced Kalombo to professional boxing in 2015. The Congolese was motivated by what he saw in countryman Ilunga "Junior" Makabu, who was trained by Nick.

Kalombo had two fights - both knockout wins - under Nick before the prolific swearer yet productive trainer quit in 2016. Durandt took over and has guided Kalombo to 11 knockouts in 13 wins.

That includes the fifth-round knockout of the talented Mhlongo when they fought for the WBF International junior middleweight title last year, which Kalombo has since vacated.

"That is the fight that brought the best of Kalombo," said Durandt, whose 28-year-old boxer will face Daniel Lartey from Ghana at East London's ICC Hotel where the vacant WBO Africa belt will be up for grabs.