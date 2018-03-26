'The General' survives a knockout

Newly crowned WBF Intercontinental junior middleweight Emmany "The General" Kalombo and his trainer Damien Durandt concurred that the punch that dropped Kalombo in the first round was an official punch.

The two believe referee Eddie Marshall should have counted in favour of Nkululeko "Bull Dog" Mhlongo during the bout on Friday night.

It was picture-perfect short right to the jaw.

It sent Kalombo tumbling down, but the vastly experienced referee did not count.

Instead, Cape Town-based Marshall, 67, just cleaned Kalombo's gloves, as per norm in boxing, and ordered the two boxers to box on.

"He caught me clean and I did not see the punch coming. I don't know why the referee did not count, but that worked in my favour," said Kalombo.