Kalombo floors all his critics

Boxing is full of surprises. Just when you think you understand it, it comes with its own amazements.

The general fight public described the match-up between battle-marked veteran Nkululeko "Bull Dog" Mhlongo and greenhorn Emmany "The General" Kalombo as a mismatch that should not have been sanctioned.

What informed that conclusion was the poor quality of opponents Kalombo had fought before.

Despite having won his eight bouts with knockouts, Kalombo had not fought beyond five rounds.

When promoter Andre Thysse announced that Kalombo would oppose Mhlongo - a veteran of 21 bouts, some people felt that Thysse must have taken one too many blows during his time as a boxer.