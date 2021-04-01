Why Banyana's 'Juice' chose Sundowns Ladies

Mbane relishing stiff competition at Downs while she plots return to Europe

Banyana Banyana stalwart Bambanani “Juice” Mbane intends to use her stint at Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies to earn another overseas switch, saying stiff competition at the club is the main reason she chose them over other local teams that were interested in her.



Mbane, 31, joined Sundowns Ladies two weeks ago after opting against renewing her deal with Belarusian Premier League side Dinamo Minsk, an outfit she had joined from Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies in February last year. Mbane helped Minsk to win the 2019/20 championship...