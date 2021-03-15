Results of boxing indaba bearing fruit two months later

Gauteng boxers get discounted medical tests

Saturday marked the start of the proposed collaborations set out in January by the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) at a bosberaad by the province’s boxers, sponsors and trainers.



Trainers like Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, Harry Ramogoadi-Manaka and Bushy Mabele and matchmaker Abbey Mnisi (who was given the task of selecting the boxers to be assisted with their general medical examinations on Saturday) were in attendance...