Sibiya eager to ABU SADC title
'Great Last Warrior' goes against popular belief
Koos Sibiya will join the rich list of boxers who proved that age is just a number if he beats younger and fresher Anthony Moloisane for the ABU SADC junior or lightweight vacant title in Kroonstad, Free State, on December 12.
The “Great Last Warrior” from Mpumalanga is 39 years old, while Moloisane from Bloemfontein is 27.
Sibiya is the former Gauteng, ABU SDDC and WBF Africa champion whose career is guided in Gauteng by prosperous yet unrecognised trainer Bernie Pailman.
Sibiya has been given the opportunity to regain the ABU SADC belt which he lost in the board rooms after accepting and eventually failing to win the lesser known Global Boxing Council belt at Uhuru Stadium in Da res Salaam.
“I accepted the GBC fight because I am family man whose job is to fight and earn a living,” explained the father of four yesterday. “Maybe that is why the ABU SADC belt is vacant because the rightful owner had not been found. I am out to regain my title. To me that boxing organisations do not work together is not what bothers me. I’m a boxer and if I get a chance to fight and earn a living for my family I will always accept such offers because they come once in a lifetime.”
Sibiya promised to fight hard from when the referee orders them to box.
“I’ve seen his fights and surely he has seen my fights. I am going to do what I have been doing. He must come fully prepared for war,” he said.
Pailman dismissed the notion that the fight could degenerate to be a bring-together affair since Sibiya and Moloisane have had series of sparring session in the past.
“I don’t think so because there is a title on the line,” he said. “Koos is still hungry; there is still some spark and he’s looking great in the gym.” Sibiya has longevity, big fight temperament and experience on his side, having boxed 270 rounds in 41 fights with 23 wins, five losses and a draw.
The left-handed Moloisane has boxed 95 rounds in 19 fights and won 13 lost five and drawn one. Their fight will headline a tournament that will be organised by Dream Team of promoter Lebo Mahoko.
