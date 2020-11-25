'Great Last Warrior' goes against popular belief

Koos Sibiya will join the rich list of boxers who proved that age is just a number if he beats younger and fresher Anthony Moloisane for the ABU SADC junior or lightweight vacant title in Kroonstad, Free State, on December 12.

The “Great Last Warrior” from Mpumalanga is 39 years old, while Moloisane from Bloemfontein is 27.

Sibiya is the former Gauteng, ABU SDDC and WBF Africa champion whose career is guided in Gauteng by prosperous yet unrecognised trainer Bernie Pailman.

Sibiya has been given the opportunity to regain the ABU SADC belt which he lost in the board rooms after accepting and eventually failing to win the lesser known Global Boxing Council belt at Uhuru Stadium in Da res Salaam.