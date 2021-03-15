Cultivate spirit of generosity through small selfless acts

Four tips to nurture generosity and impact lives of others





Difficulties of the past year have hindered the desire to reach out and help others. Instead, they have built a fortress around our lives, making us try by all means to safeguard the little we have left. However, the significance of breaking the loaf at Jesus’ Last Supper reveals that many people can indeed benefit from one loaf, no matter how little it may seem. Nurture the spirit of generosity by using these simple tips...