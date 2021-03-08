Promoters association to pay for medical key to relicensing

Lifeline for Gauteng boxers hit hard by pandemic

The Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) is helping struggling boxers in the province who missed out on action due to Covid-19 by paying for the medical examination they need to be relicensed as professional boxers by Boxing SA. The resolution was taken at its bosberaad last month.



Promoter Tshele Kometsi, who is the chair of the GPBA, said once they received medical reports from doctors Solly Selepe, Steven Saad, Hillary Makudu and Busani Ngwenya the GPBA will also fund boxers' renewals...