Boxing

Promoters association to pay for medical key to relicensing

Lifeline for Gauteng boxers hit hard by pandemic

08 March 2021 - 09:53

The Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) is helping struggling boxers in the province who missed out on action due to Covid-19 by paying for the medical examination they need  to be relicensed as professional boxers by Boxing SA. The resolution was taken at its bosberaad last month. 

Promoter Tshele Kometsi, who is the chair of the GPBA, said once they received medical reports from  doctors Solly Selepe, Steven Saad, Hillary Makudu and Busani Ngwenya the GPBA will also fund boxers' renewals...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X