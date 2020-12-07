Boxing promoters urged to expand

Every single boxing stable in SA suffered financially from the effects of Covid-19, so it is incumbent upon all promoters, especially in Gauteng, which is hosting many tournaments, to consider as many stables as they possibly can when planning tournaments, pleaded promoter Tshele Kometsi in his capacity as chairperson of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association.

“That will assist in making sure that many households get to have some financial relief during these trying times,” he said yesterday. “This is a plea to my colleagues here in Gauteng to consider many boxing camps during the remaining period of the renewal of our licensees until next year March. A few promoters renewed their licenses, which means less action. Now if they are to focus on one or two stables then the majority of boxers, trainers and managers will remain in that terrible financial state that was imposed on us by the hard lockdown in March.”

Kometsi is himself a culprit. He is featuring Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo in his upcoming tournament to take place at Greenfields Stadium in Randfontein on December 13. Dlomo will challenge South African junior welterweight champ Xolani “Tiger” Mcotheli in the main bout. The challenger from Mzimhlophe in Soweto is fresh from a sixth-round knockout win over Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni. That fight took place on October 17 in Soweto and was staged by TLB Boxing Promotions.

“It is not that I am inconsiderate of other boxers and their stables; it’s just that I had always wanted to feature Mcotheli in my tournament and the available opponent right now is Prince,” explained Kometsi, whose main bout features Mogale Molefe from North West against Sivenathi Kotana from Eastern Cape in a 10-rounder for the vacant ABU flyweight title.

Sheldon Schultz and Lybon Ntshani will do battle over 10 rounds for the vacant Gauteng welterweight title. Khayeni Hlungwane from Gauteng will welcome Luvuyo Sizani from the Eastern Cape in a non-title fight, while Sabelo Nkosi from Mpumalanga and Sphelele Myeza from KwaZulu Natal will lock horns over six rounds. Lopez Maluleke from Limpopo will fight Andrew Gumbi from Gauteng in a four-rounder.

“If we give boxers from many stables chances to fight then trainers and managers will also benefit financially,” said Kometsi. “I am doing this tournament straight from my pockets without a sponosr. I am actually doing it to merely put food on many tables.”