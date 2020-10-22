Malinga on a misssion to produce champions

Not even once did it dawn on the mind of Peter “Destroyer” Malinga that his name will be mentioned in the list of South Africa’s top boxing trainers after quitting the sport as a boxer in 2006.

He began his new role on a small scale, assisting his father Jabulani Malinga, who played a key role in shaping up his boxing career. Jabulani assisted Norman Hlabane, who honed the skills of many boxers including Peter and his two younger brothers Thamsanqa and Vus’ Umuzi.

Hlabane and Jabulani guided Peter to winning the SA, WBU and IBO welterweight titles.

Today marks 21 years since he won the IBO title – his second world title – when he outpointed Spencer McCracken over 12 rounds in England on October 22 1999.