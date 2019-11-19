Toweel Jr on the verge of producing a national champ

Alan Toweel Junior - who has been running a boxing gym in Linden, Joburg, for more than five years - hopes to produce his first SA champion when Nkhensahosi Makondo opposes Simon Dladla for the vacant SA junior middleweight belt in Free State on December 13.

The 54-year-old son of the late great trainer Alan Toweel is on the verge of producing a national champion. His boxers have only won marginal

titles; the WBA Pan African and ABU SADC belts.

His two fighters Rofhiwa Maemu and Frank Rodriguez failed to win SA titles against then featherweight holder Azinga Fuzile in 2017 and Nicholas Radley for the light heavyweight crown in June.

Toweel pins his hopes on the hard-hitting Makondo from Malamulele, who will oppose another tough customer Dladla for the vacant domestic belt in Kroonstad.

Makondo has six knockouts in six wins against three losses. Dladla has knocked out four of his five opponents. The fight will be staged by Lebo

Mahoko's Dream Team.