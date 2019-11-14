Comeback kid Makabu now eyes the WBC belt

Boxing fans love a great comeback story. Muhammad Ali's return from exile in the 1970s made him the most loved sports figure. Still, successful comebacks are rare.

Even a minor diminishment in timing and other physical abilities can spell the difference between victory and defeat. When names of the old time greats like George Foreman (an inspiration due to his second comeback to win the heavyweight world title when he was well over 40 years after dethroning Michael Moorer) are mentioned, the name of Ilunga "Junior" Makabu should also feature on that list.

The left-hander from Kananga in Congo is trained here by Damien Durandt. Makabu's obituary was written after his third-round knockout loss to Englishman Tonny Bellew for the WBC cruiserweight belt at Goodison Park in the UK in 2016.

But the boxer has since bounced back in a rather spectacular fashion. It is not the seven-fight winning trot that makes Makabu tick. It is the position the WBC Silver champion is on right now that makes him qualify to be in that list. Makabu is waiting for the hierarchy of the WBC to tell him exactly who will oppose him for the vacant WBC belt and where and when will that fight take place.