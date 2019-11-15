Boxing

Buthelezi defends Welcome Ncita move

By Bongani Magasela - 15 November 2019 - 11:15
IBO junior-bantamweight champion Gideon Buthelezi has defended his promoter Ayanda Matiti from accusations that he undermined trainer Lucky Ramagole by suggesting that Buthelezi join Welcome Ncita.

Ramagole is from Orlando in Soweto while Ncita is based in Mdantsane in East London. Ramagole helped Buthelezi register the fifth defence of his belt in July.

That first-round knockout of Mexican Adrian Jimenez earned Buthelezi the IBO championship ring.

Buthelezi, from Boipatong in the Vaal, explained that he has no permanent trainer and had "requested" Ramagole to assist him against Jimenez.

"There is nothing untoward in Matiti suggesting that I join Welcome, that is a business decision," said the champion who will defend against US- based Romanian Alexandru Marin in Matiti's tournament in East London on December 16. Marin's IBF Intercontinental title and No 3 rating will also be on the line.

Buthelezi said he has been with Ncita for more than a week. "I like it here; the roads [have] steep [hills] and that is good to help solidify my legs."

Ncita, the first South African to win an IBF belt, is understood to have started training fighters when he was still a fighter.

