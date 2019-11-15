Buthelezi defends Welcome Ncita move

IBO junior-bantamweight champion Gideon Buthelezi has defended his promoter Ayanda Matiti from accusations that he undermined trainer Lucky Ramagole by suggesting that Buthelezi join Welcome Ncita.

Ramagole is from Orlando in Soweto while Ncita is based in Mdantsane in East London. Ramagole helped Buthelezi register the fifth defence of his belt in July.

That first-round knockout of Mexican Adrian Jimenez earned Buthelezi the IBO championship ring.

Buthelezi, from Boipatong in the Vaal, explained that he has no permanent trainer and had "requested" Ramagole to assist him against Jimenez.