Women boxing dying a slow, painful death

Harsh as it may sound, but the truth after scrutinising the

female ratings for October is that women boxing is SA is at death's door. And the deafening silence from Boxing SA

regarding this is worrying.

Interestingly, BSA formed the Women's Boxing Commission in 2016 which comprises BSA board members Zandile Kabini and Letlhogonolo Noge-Tungamarai; boxer Noni Tenge and retired boxers Esther Matshiya and Lizbeth Butler.

The committee was supposed to oversee the implementation of BSA's flagship women's boxing programme.