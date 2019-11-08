Rare eye cut KOs Nicola 'The Lioness' Adams forever

In boxing, eye injuries are few and far between, but when they occur they end careers.

This week the career of female WBO flyweight champion Nicola "The Lioness" Adams from the UK was ended. She had had only six fights and the injury to her eye brings to an end a career that seemed destined for stardom.

The 37-year-old double Olympic gold medallist was quoted by badlefthook.com as saying: "I've been advised that any further impact to my eye would most likely lead to irreparable damage and permanent vision loss."

That said, Adams made history as Britain's first female Olympic gold medallist to win a professional world title, emulating the achievement of James DeGale on the men's side.

Reacting to the news, Doctor Solly Skosana - a long-time servant of boxing who also conducts medical examinations on pro boxers on behalf of Boxing SA - suggested that there should be thorough routine eye tests in SA so that early injuries could be detected.