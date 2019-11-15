'Careful what you ask for, Bopape'

Outspoken Free State boxing promoter Lebo Mahoko says dogs always bark at moving carts.

He was reacting to John "Section 29" Bopape's challenge to recently crowned SA middleweight champion Nkululeko "Bull Dog" Mhlongo.

"John must be very careful of what he is wishing for," Mahoko said.

Mhlongo is an enormously talented boxer from Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal who hits very hard .

"Bopape will soon find out if he thinks what Mhlongo did to Walter Dlamini (TKO 4 last month) was a fluke," said Mahoko of Dream Team Promotions.