Taxi driver changes narrative

As we write this column, pupils are currently wrapping up their year-end exams in their pursuit for education that should change their lives for better in the future.

We have emphasised the importance of education before and we will continue to encourage pupils and other citizens in their adulthood to take education seriously and see hope in it as the key to open doors, despite the problems currently affecting the economy of the country.

The shrunken economy has heavily impacted on the job market, reducing employment prospects while driving retrenchments into uncontrollable spin. This has inevitably led some students and graduates into despondency, setting in the negative feeling among young people that reading for a qualification is pointless as there would be no job at the end of it all.

Be that as it may, there's no end to possibilities that education can bring to those who acquire it. So, we encourage young people to continue being focused on their studies, and leave the work of fixing the country, and therefore the economy, in the hands of those designated to do so.