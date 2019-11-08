Boxing

Naoya Inoue outfoxes Nonito Donaire

By Bongani Magasela - 08 November 2019 - 12:50
Naoya Inoue of Japan celebrates his victory.
Image: Etsuo Hara/ Getty Images

Unified bantamweight boxing champion Naoya Inoue may have succeeded in becoming a dual world champion after dethroning Nonito Donaire as the WBA Super champion in Japan yesterday.

But the 26-year-old Japanese star, who went into the final of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) holding the regional WBA and IBF belts, cannot be referred to as the undisputed bantamweight champion.

That is how Zolani Tete reacted to Inoue's points win over the vastly experienced former four weight world champion. Donaire suffered his sixth loss against 40 wins while Inoue remains undefeated after 19 fights.

Inoue - who has previously held three world titles in two weight categories - also walked away with the Muhammad Ali trophy.

"I first want to congratulate Inoue for his win," said Tete, whose injury to the shoulder forced him out of the semifinal against Donaire.

"Secondly, Inoue just cannot call himself the undisputed bantamweight champion when he holds only two belts."

The undisputed champion must hold all four - WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO boxing belts - and the last in this era to achieve that feat is Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian held them in the cruiserweight division and he was also the first boxer in history to capture the Muhammad Ali trophy.

That was after he had won the WBSS series in the cruiserweight class last year.

Tete holds the WBO strap which will be on the line against Johnriel Casimero in the UK on November 30. Nordine Ouabaali from France is the reigning WBC holder.

"It's high time that I and Inoue meet to decide the ultimate king of the bantamweights," said Tete.

