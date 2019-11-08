Naoya Inoue outfoxes Nonito Donaire

Unified bantamweight boxing champion Naoya Inoue may have succeeded in becoming a dual world champion after dethroning Nonito Donaire as the WBA Super champion in Japan yesterday.

But the 26-year-old Japanese star, who went into the final of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) holding the regional WBA and IBF belts, cannot be referred to as the undisputed bantamweight champion.

That is how Zolani Tete reacted to Inoue's points win over the vastly experienced former four weight world champion. Donaire suffered his sixth loss against 40 wins while Inoue remains undefeated after 19 fights.

Inoue - who has previously held three world titles in two weight categories - also walked away with the Muhammad Ali trophy.

"I first want to congratulate Inoue for his win," said Tete, whose injury to the shoulder forced him out of the semifinal against Donaire.